‘Safe Summer Kickoff’ offers parents child safety resources

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is around the corner and one event is reminding the community of the potential dangers of the temperatures that come with it.

On Thursday, various social service agencies gathered at the Panama City Mall parking lot for ‘Safe Summer Kickoff.’

Aimed at young children up to eight years old, the event offered a number of resources for parents such as developmental screenings, car seat safety checks, diapers, books, goodie bags, and more.

Those at the event emphasize proper child safety, especially with increased travel.

“We know that parents are starting to travel, get out and about. We wanted to make sure they’re doing it safely, especially in their car seat with their child,” said Sharon Trainor, Healthy Start Coalition executive director. “Leaving your baby unattended in the car seat and in the car is not a good thing ever, even if you’re running in the store for just a minute.”