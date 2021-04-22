Rollover crash kills one person in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An overnight rollover accident on Highway 231 in Panama City left one man dead on Wednesday night and shut down the highway going southbound for nearly two hours.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved only one vehicle. One man died as a result of the crash; his identity has not yet been released.

It happened around midnight on Wednesday into the early morning of Thursday, shutting down Highway 231 going southbound at Ormond Avenue for about one and a half hours.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. BCSO was also on scene along with the Panama City Police Department.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday.