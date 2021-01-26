Residents share thoughts on City of Panama City’s future plans for Glenwood

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, many Panama City residents showed up to voice their thoughts about the city’s plans for the Glenwood revitalization project.

Throughout the process, Glenwood residents said they felt they weren’t being heard.

To the residents of Glenwood this revitalization is about much more than adding new things, it’s about adding what they need while keeping the area’s history alive. Michelle Clay was one of the residents who got up to speak.

“Some key things that I would like to see in the future plans is a focus on business economic development in the Glenwood community, facing the concern about the lack of affordable housing,” Clay said.

Residents emphasized how they want to see a recreational center on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and more affordable housing.

Clay said after Tuesday’s discussion their voices are now making a difference.

“I think we made progress in the meeting,” Clay said. “I think people were able to get their voices heard, especially the people who thought time had passed and their voices had not been heard.”

The proposed designs are not final, and city leaders like Commissioner Kenneth Brown said they learned a lot from residents.

“I’m listening to the people,” Brown said. “I’m hearing what they want.”

Commissioner Brown said he specifically called this meaning to listen and his mission was successful. He said tonight is the start of the excitement.

“Activity is happening, the good things are rolling on but it doesn’t happen overnight,” Brown said.