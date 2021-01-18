Residents purchase lottery tickets in hopes of winning the big jackpot

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re feeling lucky you might want to get out and buy yourself a lottery ticket because the jackpot numbers just keep getting higher.

The Mega Million jackpot is at $850 million while the Powerball jackpot is at $730 million.

Monday morning, hopefuls made their way into Dodge’s Chicken and many have a feeling that the winning lottery could be right here in Bay County.

Assistant Manager at the store, Lorrie Strobel, said the store’s lottery ticket sales are through the roof.

“There have been quite a few and they will spend up to 200 dollars at a time like it’s been crazy in here,” Strobel said.

Each week the jackpot grows higher and the customers line up for more.

“People really want to win this money,” Strobel said.

Carol McAdam bought two tickets last week, and only had one right number. This week she said it is her time.

“I’m gonna win so we can share and spread the love,” McAdam said. “That’s what I want to do.”

The positive energy is flowing around this store and some think the winning ticket could come from right here. $850 million is a lot of money and the big question is – what would you do with the money if that winning ticket is in your hands?

“I have so many people and so many friends and the homeless that I would love to share with because that is just too much money for me,” McAdam said.

Jakel Lovett said this is his first lottery ticket and he said he would want to give most of it to a good cause.

“If I won $850 million I would definitely bless my mom, some of it would go to my church family and also charity and things in the community,” Lovett said.

The Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the Powerball numbers are drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.