Residents gather for a one of kind light display in St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — All around St. Andrews, residents gathered to spread Christmas cheer at the 20th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Bright lights are sparkling around the Oaks by the Bay park in a one of a kind display.

Mary Sue Boles came out to St. Andrews to see the bright lights.

“I love this place,” Boles said. “I love coming here, it’s just a little warm for me you know, but we are going to have fun tonight.”

This is the first time since Hurricane Michael the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership was able to light up the entire park.

It has been a tough two years for the panhandle, but Boles said it is important to look for the joy no matter how hard it gets.

“Well the tough is gone,” Boles said. “This is joy. Joy is something you find in places and people and things and the heavens above. The joy. You have to look for it, they’ve got it tonight.”

On display you can see snowflakes, reindeer and even a little piece of history. Lisa Barnes Tapscott, Executive Director of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership said it is an entire christmas village.

“There are seven different replicas of buildings over here of Historic St. Andrews: a couple of hotels, the train depot,” Tapscott said.

Tapscott said it is important for everyone to remember the rich history of St Andrews and she is eager to portray it in a creative way.

“This is our 20th year so we are very excited to be able to really light up the park this year,” Tapscott said.

Boles said it is great to see so many smiling faces especially during the most wonderful time of the year.

“This is a wonderful time for all of us and it’s a time to come and celebrate,” Boles said. “Get off the couch, get on your shoes and come on over.”

The display will be shining through January fourth for everyone to enjoy for free.