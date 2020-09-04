Residents concerned about Gulf Power bill delays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City resident, Dale Peaden, began to grow concerned after she noticed a change to her Gulf Power account. Peaden has an automatic billing payment plan in which her bill amount is withdrawn monthly.

“I just got to noticing that I was not seeing Gulf Power from my statements,” Peaden said.

Peaden said that her last bill was paid in April, and the money was collected from her account in June, and she said she has yet to see a bill since.

Nervous about potentially losing her service, Peaden reached out to Gulf Power.

“They said they had some issues as they were using a new billing and payment system, and that I should not worry,” Peaden said.

As of Thursday, Peaden said she still can not access her bill when she logs into her account, and she is concerned about potentially receiving a larger bill.

“I am a little concerned we are probably gonna get a really big bill here and I don’t really know if it’s accurate,” Peaden said.

Peaden, who is retired, said this is a greater concern for those who are working enough to make a living.

“They’re going to be shocked,” Peaden said.

Sarah Gatewood, a spokesperson for Gulf Power, said that that the delays are due to the company transitioning to a new customer information system.

“That change led to a delay in some of our customers bills and when they are receiving them, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood says the issue has since been corrected, and even though of the some of the bills may be delayed, they are accurate.

“It may result in some of the due dates for the bills being overlapping, but the actual timeframe that they are being billed for should not overlap at all,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood also said that Gulf Power is happy to work with any customers who may be concerned about paying their bills in a timely manner, and to reach out to their customer service team with any concerns.