Renovations to Sudduth Park will bring life back to the Cove’s ball field

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Before Hurricane Michael residents of The Cove said Sudduth Park was filled with action, but the storm took that spirit away.

Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said the city will start the upgrades in the next few weeks. This includes lighting up the park, adding more parking, a new playground, and more.

“It’s going to have a brand new field, irrigation, new sod, new fencing, a batting cage, and even a larger pad for the concession stand so we can have more BBQ style cookouts and events there,” DePalma said.

The goal is to make Sudduth park a place where people want to hang out, a place to host events, and most importantly bring life back to this part of the cove.

“So this particular one in The Cove is a starting point for The Cove to have an established spot for activities and so forth they have been missing since Hurricane Michael,” DePalma said.

This park is one of many that the City of Panama City is working on improving. City officials say they spoke with residents who say projects like this will bring the heart back to Panama City.

“It’s going to energize the neighborhood with activity there again,” DePalma said.

The $1.3 million project will be funded by FEMA and other insurance costs.