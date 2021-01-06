Remembering the life of Martin Lee Anderson 15 years after his death

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — On the 15 year anniversary of Martin Lee Anderson’s death – loved ones and community members gathered to remember, honor and fight for justice.

In 2006, Anderson began his sentence at the now closed Bay County Sheriff’s juvenile boot camp.

During his first mandatory mile run, he complained of fatigue but drill instructors pressed him to continue.

Anderson collapsed after running several laps and later died at the hospital. He was 14-years-old.

Today, the hurt is still there but the fight has just begun.

Bay County NAACP President, Dr. Rufus Wood Jr., spoke at the ceremony about the legacy Anderson left in the world.

“We want everyone to know in this community and around the state and even across the nation that Martin Lee Anderson’s life mattered,” Wood said.

Wednesday, community members and family gathered to remember Anderson and lay a wreath in his honor.

His sister, Startivia Anderson, said it means a lot that people showed up, but there is still change to be made.

“We are going to keep fighting until we can’t anymore,” Anderson said. “Cause black lives do matter.”

Anderson said the days don’t get any easier without her best friend.

“Waking up without my brother asking me to do his hair,” Anderson said. “I mean it’s a lot because my brother was more like a daddy to me. Everything he says goes, there is nothing like that sibling love.”

Anderson said she sees Martin each day through the eyes of her young sons. The one thing she wants more than anything is for everyone to help get justice for her brother.

Seven guards and a nurse involved were charged in his death and later found not guilty.

The juvenile boot camps in Florida later closed and laws were passed preventing guards from using physical intervention with young inmates.