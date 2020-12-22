Rachal’s Recovery Relief receives a $10,000 donation

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — VITAS is assisting a local charity with helping those in need this holiday season.

On Monday, VITAS Healthcare donated $10,000 to Rachal’s Recovery Relief. The local charity started right after Hurricane Michael.

The president of Rachal’s Recovery Relief charity Rachal Smoker said they wanted to help build the community back up.

And the funding they received from VITAS is very much needed this year, due to the lack of funding because of COVID.

Smoker said the funds will be going toward local food pantries, food banks, and backpack programs in the school district

“It’s amazing to see another local business give back to a local charity in need,” said Smoker. “Obviously trying to recover after a hurricane, and then throw a pandemic on top of it, the funds are needed greatly this year due to COVID. We haven’t been receiving the donations that we did back in 2019. So this is a huge blessing to put towards all the food insecurity here in Bay County.”

She said her charity will be holding a food distribution Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City. She said they will stay there until all their food is gone.