Project Generosity continues to impact children locally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– At the Panama City Target Thursday morning, many community volunteers showed up with a mission.

This is the 13th year for Project Generosity, and its main goal is to ensure that all students at Southport and Lynn Haven elementary schools have a chance at having a good Christmas, no matter the circumstances.

The program works with school guidance counselors to identify students in need, and community members and sponsors donate to the cause enabling each child to make a list and get some gifts they deserve.

Stefanie Reeves, a volunteer and business partner coordinator for Lynn Haven Elementary, said that the need has grown this year due to the pandemic.

“After the hurricane, there was a lot of outside help and a lot of people donated especially people not in Bay County or the counties around that were not as affected, but this year the pandemic has affected everybody,” Reeves said.

The project helped 75 kids this year. Usually, the budget per child is $60, but this year, due to the community’s generosity and support, they were able to extend it to $125.

Reeves said that she is especially grateful to all the sponsors and volunteers who made this possible.