Possible re-brand of Oscar Patterson Elementary discussed at meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Patterson Oversight Committee gathered to discuss the future of Oscar Patterson Elementary School.

One of the areas of focus at the meeting was the possibility of re-branding the school. Dropping ‘magnet’ from the official school name and renaming it as an ‘academy’ were discussed, as well as adding new historical murals.

“We want it to basically give the meaning of premier of education because that’s what we want to make sure that we’re offering our children in this community and they deserve it,” explained Janice Flowers, Patterson Oversight Committee chair.

Also mentioned at the meeting was the use of social media, fliers, new t-shirts and more to raise community awareness regarding the reopening of the school in August of 2022.

Flowers noted that the committee is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help in the rebuilding process of the school. Their next meeting will be held at the Oscar Patterson media center on May 20 at 4 p.m.