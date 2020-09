PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Police officers and their Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found on the property of Battle Memorial Funeral Home.

According to Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin, crews were installing a light post on the back of the property Tuesday when they found a small bag of what appears to be human remains.

Ervin said because investigators are losing daylight, they will investigate more tomorrow.