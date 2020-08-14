Portion of Massaline Bayou under advisory after raw sewage release

Panama City, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Bay County, DOH-Bay, advises against swimming in Massalina Bayou from E 6th Street to E 4th Street until further notice.

The City of Panama City is reporting a release of 5,600 gallons of raw sewage. This is due to rain over flowing a man hole at 530 E 6th Street in Panama City. The release entered Massalina Bayou.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

The City of Panama City will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.