PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is saying farewell to one of their own.

Charlie Lewis is retiring at the end of the year after serving as the Port’s deputy director for the last 22 years. Port officials said his leadership has been instrumental in their success and they all wish him well.

They even adopted a resolution at Monday’s board meeting to recognize all of his accomplishments.

Monday also happens to be his 75th birthday.