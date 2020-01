PCPD is performing a death investigation after a body was wound in FEMA trailer park on

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – According to Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin, investigators suspect foul play after law enforcement found a woman dead inside a trailer.

Law enforcement made the discovery Wednesday afternoon at the FEMA trailer park on Kraft Avenue in Millville.

Irvin said the victim is a woman in her mid 40’s and are not releasing her name at this time.

A person of interest is also in custody at this time.