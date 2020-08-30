“Play Music on the Porch” day brings local tunes to Panama City despite rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain could not stop the music in Panama City on Saturday, as local artists and businesses participated in the world-wide “Play Music on the Porch” Day.

The event happens on the last Saturday in August each year.

Local musicians could be heard up and down Harrison Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at different restaurants, businesses and other storefronts.

Greg Snow, who owns The Little Mustard Seed downtown, said it’s a much-appreciated event, since COVID-19 has been a tough situation for everyone to deal with this year.

“It really just puts a smile on your face,” Snow said. “Music is meant to be shared and we’re sharing that downtown, they’re going to do that a little later on in St. Andrews. So it’s just fun, hearing the music.”

After wrapping up downtown, it continued in Historic St. Andrews from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..