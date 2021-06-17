Plans for Viking Cruises to dock near Panama City are put on hold

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — You may remember the City of Panama City talking about Viking Cruises making a stop in our area, but now those plans are on hold.

The test cruises were supposed to begin along the Gulf Coast in March – for those who are vaccinated.

The ship was planning to dock in the St. Andrews Bay, giving passengers the opportunity to ferry ashore and explore our historic areas.

Panama City Port Authority Executive Director, Alex king, said he is optimistic the partnership will materialize in the future.

“I think that if Viking Cruises have elected to make Panama City a port of call I think it would be a positive impact for the community, and we would welcome the opportunity to welcome Viking Cruises here to Panama City,” King said.

King said there is no timeline for when this plan could get back on track, but he said the Viking Cruise line is staying in touch and hopes for good updates in the future.