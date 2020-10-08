Pink ribbons handed out at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY (WMBB) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Student Government Association with Gulf Coast State College handed out pink ribbons to students and staff Thursday.

According to the CDC many women that are diagnosed with breast cancer are over the age of 50.

The Executive Assistant to the President of Gulf Coast State College, Dottie Terryn, however, was diagnosed 20 years ago.

“It was a fluke of nature that I actually went and got checked. No age is too young to get checked,” she said.

Terryn said every year of survival remains special and all those affected by breast cancer stay in her heart. She added she is incredibly grateful to the Gulf Coast State College community for all of the support during her battle with the disease.

“Being a survivor never gets old, I feel pain for my friends who I have lost through this disease. I pain for those who are just getting this disease and having to go through it,” she said.

SGA Events Coordinator for the college, Zenovia Goss, did her part to bring attention to what October represents. She handed the ribbons and flyers that contain events later in the month out to students.

The students receiving the little pink ribbons from Goss unaware of how cancer has touched her own family. Her cousin is a breast cancer survivor as well.

“We have just been supporting her and rooting for her everywhere she goes. October is a special month for her so we go all out,” she said.

It is her family’s understanding cancer started to grow in her cousin 20 years prior to a diagnosis at 50. Goss said she is so grateful for her family member’s health today.

“I am blessed to have her in my life and blessed she can celebrate another October,” she said.

Goss said the SGA is encouraging staff and students to wear pink on October 13th in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.