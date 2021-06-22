Phase one of the Downtown Panama City streetscape project will start in the coming weeks

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Renovations to the Downtown Panama City streetscape will begin in the coming weeks. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, the commission awarded the project bid to Royal American Construction Company.

The project will be completed in three phases.

Soon Downtown Panama city will be lined with cobblestone streets, wider sidewalks, and new infrastructure.

Jayson Kretzer the Executive Director of the Bay Arts Alliance said this highly anticipated project is essential to the downtown revitalization.

“Being here at the corner we are just excited for the whole project,” Kretzer said.

Phase one of the project will start on Harrison Avenue near Government Street and stretch to Fourth Street, where the focal point will be a roundabout and clock tower. Kretzer said this change will be safer and more welcoming.

“I think it is going to be very positive,” Kretzer said. “Anything that is going to bring more people and make it safer for pedestrians that’s a plus in my book.”

Adding the roundabout at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Fourth Street will be the final part of phase one of this project. City Manager Mark McQueen said once that is finished the project will go out for bid once again then start moving block by block down Harrison Avenue.

“Now the dream is becoming a reality and we are very excited for the City of Panama City,” McQueen said.

He said now that they have awarded the bid they hope to break ground within the next few weeks. However, he said it will be a process.

“We anticipate it will take anywhere from nine to 12 months and then we will be moving onto phase two,” McQueen said.

Phase one of this project will cost the city around $7.2 million.