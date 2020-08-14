Pet adoption event to be held tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Saturday on 6401 Bayline Drive in Panama City some lucky cats and dogs will be going to their “furrever” homes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Division Manager of Bay County Animal Control, Kathy Beatson said to abide by C.D.C guidelines the event will be hosted in a slightly different way. Cars will need to line up outside the entrance gate, she said.

“We’re only going to let three or four people in the gate at a time. We actually have books that show you all the animals that are available, we have a wipe board that will be posted out so that someone you are interested in is gone, they will be cleared off the wipe board so you know.”

Beatson said cats and dogs are 25 dollars each and a valid I.D will be required to adopt, but the pets will be able to go home with the same day.

““It’s first come first serve and the animals are just leaving, they are ready to go, they are all spayed and neutered, they all have their age appropriate shots.”

She said to expect a line as past adoptions days done in this manner formed lines of vehicles awaiting their turn.

“Bring your patience is probably the biggest thing, is just bring your patience because we want to keep everyone safe and get these animals out as quickly as we can to a new home.”

These adoption days have been incredibly successful Beatson said.

“We found that we were adopting animals like crazy, people were lining up, they are coming in, they are adopting these animals, we were doing 20-30 adoptions in 4 hours.”

She has also noticed, that since new owners are home more due to COVID-19, she believes they are able to train their new family members more thoroughly and pet returns have dropped in turn. Even though events like these are full of a lot of hard work, the team plans to continue adoption days of this style even after the pandemic ends, she said.

To explore the available cats and dogs for adoption you can click here.