PCPD presented with Excelsior Status Award

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department was presented with the Excelsior Status Award.

This award takes 18 years to achieve as the department must complete five accreditation cycles to qualify.

PCPD became an accredited department back in June 2002, and since then has had frequent visits to make sure they are following proper protocols with training, policies and procedures.

Panama City police Chief Scott Ervin said he is very proud of his department and it means a lot to have their hard work recognized.

“Just to see the hard work that they go out and do everyday to be rewarded and them to be recognized is you know probably one of the highlights of my career,” Ervin said.

PCPD is one of only 60 departments in the state to reach this excelsior status.

Ervin said he hopes to continue the good work and serve the community in the proper way.