PCPD: Pamela Hunter missing since Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing adult. Pamela Hunter, 60, was last seen on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, around
10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue.

Hunter is a black female and was last seen wearing a long floral pattern shirt and grey fleece cut-off shorts. She is approximately 5’6″ and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen riding the bicycle in this picture.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, (850) 872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers (850) 785-TIPS.

