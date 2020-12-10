PCFD successfully completes a unique high angle rescue training

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A unique training exercise is bringing Panama City Firefighters to new heights.

The firegighters used two cranes that are part of a construction project at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

PCFD was approached about this opportunity by J.E. Dunn Construction and jumped on it. They wanted to make this training work to ensure the safety of the construction workers.

The department’s Light Technical Rescue Team worked to rescue a simulated patient in the cab area of the tower crane.

From 140-feet up, firefighters lowered their patient safely to the ground.

Division Chief Scott Flitcraft’s position in the training was at the top of the crane. He said he is proud of his team’s work.

“Today we were able to do two back to back which meant some physical work on our guys, but again they did great work,” said Flitcraft.

Firefighters will have to spring into action with experience from this training if there was ever someone with a medical emergency in the cab of the crane.

Panama City Fire Chief David Collier said there are different roles that make the mission successful.

“Some will remain on the ground to assume those roles,” Collier said. “Then we have other members that will be going up to the top and perform the actions of packaging the patient, setting up all the rigging systems and actually lowering the patients.”

Collier said it takes five certifications for firefighters to be fully trained for this situation. He said the exercise was very successful and will make his department even more well rounded.

“We do things like high angle rescues that is one of the certifications so to actually be able to enact it and participate it further enhances and hones our skills,” Collier said.

There are currently 16 members of the Panama City Fire department certified to participate in this training.