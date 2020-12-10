PC Police issue a missing person’s report on Anna Brassfield

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department has issued a missing person’s report for Anna Brassfield, a 79-year-old black female, who was last seen Wednesday night around 8:00 PM at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

She was last seen wearing hospital gown, white jacket, and one tennis shoe.

Ms. Brassfield is approximately 5’04”, 100 pounds, and has a black wig with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.