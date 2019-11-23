Patronis principals kiss pig after fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A special four-legged guest walked into the Patronis Elementary School gym Friday morning to receive a kiss from administrators.

The Patronis community was challenged to raise $20,000 for a fundraiser. They raised $36,000, so principal Ellie Spivey and assistant principal Brooke Loyed had to kiss Daisy, a one-year-old pig.

“This just came up as something different and unusual to get the kids excited and I can say of all the years I’ve been here, they’ve never been as excited as they were about this pig kissing,” Spivey said.

Both women even gave Daisy a second smooch with organic lipstick to not harm Daisy.

