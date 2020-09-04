Panel hosts virtual meeting to discuss future plans for Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has a big vision for the neighborhoods of Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews in the future, but it is important to note that these plans will not happen overnight.

Victor Dover, one of the planners for the project, said for now they are focusing on implementing all the practical ideas that residents shared at the charretes or open house to make Panama City the premiere city of the panhandle.

“It’s not going to get built all at once the people will decide and order and then we are going to recommend one and then you will go out and start,” said Dover.”

Since this week’s open houses, the teams have been busy updating drawings of the areas and detailing an implementation strategy for when these future plans can happen.

One problem is finding affordable housing. The solution: create what they call “missing middle housing” within the neighborhoods.

“The big idea is it lowers the cost of the unit because it lowers the per unit land cost because you can fit more units where there will normally be one and yet it feels more charming,” said Dover.

These include building cottages, courtyard apartments and bungalow courts to make housing more affordable for all ages.

Other concerns coming from citizens and the panel include safety on the roadways. Panel member, Rick Hall, said adding trees on streets like Beach Drive and Beck Avenue in St. Andrews will help with the issue.

“To get the pedestrian bikeability up and slower speeds for motor vehicles, it needs to be a tighter feel, it needs to be more enclosed and comfortable and shade trees do that,” said Hall.

City leaders feel adding small investments in the community will continue to increase the aesthetic and feel all around.

The panel says some of these projects may happen next year and some may happen in 10 years and nothing is final until it is presented to the commission in November.

You can still share your ideas for the areas and let your voice be heard by going to EnvisionPC.org.