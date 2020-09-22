Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City will raise garbage collection fee by 15 percent

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Commission voted in favor of increasing the city’s garbage collection fee by about four dollars a month.

After Hurricane Michael, the city lost around 14 hundred customers along with their revenue and this rate increase will help the department get back to a stable place.

The city will continue to do their trash collection twice a week in order to meet the demands of their customers.

Assistant City Manager Jared Jones says with the 15 percent increase and the incinerator closing they will be able to be able to maintain all their services.

“What that does is it allows us to continue maintaining the service levels,” said Jones. “We’re not putting any money additionally into reserves and that gets us to two additional trucks and two additional drivers to support the runs to steelfield.”

This rate increase is only set to last for one year.

At the end of 2021, the commission will reassess this decision to see if it is necessary to continue.

