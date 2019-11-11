Panama City traffic box art revealed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Mural Committee has selected the ten designs that will go on traffic boxes throughout the city.

Ty Farris, senior manager of the Quality of Life department, said they received over 100 submissions after reopening the call to artists.

“It’s been really nice to see the level of talent across the community … especially with some of the content of some of the pieces,” Farris said. “Some of it is so conservative, where others, you have to stare at it and go what’s the meaning behind this? But that’s the great thing about art.”

The committee went through a couple rounds of voting before selecting the final ten and submitting the designs to the county and Department of Transportation for approval.

“It was tough, but at the end of the day what we wanted to do was do something that would represent the community as a whole,” Farris said. “We didn’t want all traditional painting, we wanted some graphic design in there as well.”

The first five designs have been revealed.

‘Blooming Stargazer Lillies’ by Heather Clements (Panama City Parks and Recreation/Photo Courtesy)

‘Menagerie’ by Heather Parker (Panama City Parks and Recreation/Photo Courtesy)

‘Orange Bonanza’ by Caitlin Dillon (Panama City Parks and Recreation/Photo Courtesy)

‘Downtown’ by Cynthia Gaitros (Panama City Parks and Recreation/Photo Courtesy)

‘Dolphins’ by Joyful Enriquez (Panama City Parks and Recreation/Photo Courtesy)

Farris hopes this project begins to infuse art in Panama City’s public spaces, and there are ideas for more calls to artists in the future.

“[The traffic box] is just a silver box at every stoplight where folks just sit, so it gives those who are sitting there something to look at and I think it integrates art throughout downtown,” Farris said.

Farris hopes to have the wraps ready by the end of the year and have the boxes decorated in January. The Parks and Recreation Department is releasing one new design each weekday on its Facebook page.