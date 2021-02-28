Panama City teenager charged with producing child pornography and lewd and lascivious acts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 15-year-old in Panama City has been charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts on more than one child under the age of 12. He also was charged with producing child pornography.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began their investigation with the Panama City Police Department from there.

15-year-old Justin Xavier Wilson was charged with 3 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 12 and 3 counts of producing child pornography.

Once evidence was collected, it was confirmed that Wilson had child pornography that showed more than one victim under the age of 12.

Additional charges are expected.