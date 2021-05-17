Panama City sees highest gas prices in the state of Florida

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — You’ve probably noticed it’s taking more to fill up your tank.

Across the country, people are rushing to the pumps in fear of a shortage, but here in Panama City, there’s no shortage, just high prices.

Heather Jones came to fill up her truck at the gas station on Jenks and 23rd Street. She was shocked to see how much the prices have changed since the last time she got gas.

“I filled up last week for $2.73 and I just looked when I pulled up and I’m shocked,” Jones said. “I did not know I wasn’t expecting that today so happy Monday.”

The price at this station is $3.15, one of the highest in the area. It cost Jones $72.19 to fill up her truck.

AAA Spokesperson, Mark Jenkins, said the price changes are natural and it comes with the changing of the seasons.

“During the summertime, they tend to fluctuate just kind of up and down depending on supply and demand,” Jenkins.

Jenkins said Panama City is the most expensive metro market in the state, with an average price of $3.07.

Our area has not been severely affected by the colonial pipeline outbreak since we get the majority of our gas through ports. Jenkins said we have plenty of access to gas. Whether we will face a shortage comes down to the transportation access of the business.

He said gas prices tend to follow trends. Right now they’re going up because of optimism in the fuel market.

“More people are getting vaccinated meaning more people are going to travel and consume gasoline in the process,” Jenkins

Jenkins said we should expect these prices to stick around for a while. He said the next big drop will happen around October.

He said people should not be hoarding gas because that is what would create a shortage in the future.