Panama City residents and officials work to come to an agreement about affordable housing dispute

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, News 13 told you about a group of residents that are concerned with affordable housing under construction in Panama City.

Friday, those residents met with city officials to address those concerns and take a look at the houses.

The neighborhoods in question are Horizon Place off of 11th Street and three new homes on Wilson Avenue.

The residents say they are worried about the quality of the homes, the size and the price.

Tony Bostick is one of those vocal residents. He said there’s still a lot to talk about but today’s meeting is a start.

“I think it can be the beginning of something great because at least now we have open dialogue and we are talking,” Bostick said. “When you can do that you can always grow things, you can improve things and you can make change.”

The residents were able to tour through the homes at Horizon Place.

City Manager Mark McQueen said these are workforce housing. They are anywhere between 13 hundred and 16 hundred square feet, and the prices will range from 150 to 199 thousand dollars.

“It’s a niche for people to purchase in that price range for affordable housing these are 3 bedrooms one or two bath homes and we think this is going to meet the needs of some of our citizens,” McQueen said.

McQueen said affordable is a relative term and could mean something different for everyone.

He said for someone this could be their dream home and the city knows it will be a great place for a family to live once construction is finished.