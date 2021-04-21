Panama City Rescue Mission to host free concert Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for something fun to do Wednesday evening, the Panama City Rescue Mission is holding a free concert at the women and children’s campus located at 1313 E. 11th Street in Panama City.

It starts at 6:00 p.m. and those who attend will also be able to get a free meal.

The concert will feature the sounds of Bobby Hayden Jr. who went from a rock and roll legend to heroin addict. Hayden was also homeless for 10 years before reinventing his life and becoming a born-again Christian.

Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett said Hayden’s back story is similar to what they see at the shelter, and Hayden is living proof that you have the power to change your life for the better.

Fett also added the Mission also will be announcing some exciting new updates Wednesday evening, like the reopening of their men’s shelter which was destroyed in a fire back in November 2020.

“We are excited to announce that our men’s facility will be opening up back again to provide meals this summer,” said Fett.

He also announced the addition of more community partnerships aimed at providing shelter residents with more opportunities to take control of their life and start anew.

“The challenge is moving people from hopelessness to hopefulness, and we do that with a gateway transformation program and we are working with some great community partnerships to achieve that like CareerSource Gulf Coast and the Life Management Center,” said Fett.