Panama City Port Authority sees major growth this year

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It’s about halfway through the year and the Panama City Port Authority is already seeing some major growth.

Members of the board say the cargo growth levels are up on all sectors and they’re excited by this success.

They say the east terminal, completed in February 2020, has been a growth engine since it’s opening.

Executive Director Alex King said that terminal alone has handled more than 100-thousand tons of cargo so far this year.

“Without that terminal we would not have the growth that we are seeing this year,” King said. “So again we are very thankful for the development and the foresight of the port authority board.”

King said they have also gained many new lumber importers which has helped growth as well.

He says there are many projects in the works to keep this expansion going.