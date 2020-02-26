Panama City Police investigate death on Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police officers surrounded the Sunlight Motel on Harrison Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to room 119 of the motel to investigate the death of one black man.

At this time, officers say they do not suspect foul play but will continue to investigate the death to find the cause.

Speaking with motel employees, the man checked into the motel on the 24th but was unsure of how long he planned to stay.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.