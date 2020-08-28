Panama City Police Department works to add body cameras in next years budget

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — At Tuesday’s Panama City’s commission meeting, citizens turned up to share their views on police body cameras – Julian Williams was among them.

“Then another officer pulled up and he opened up my door and immediately put handcuffs on me and everything,” said Williams. “Without questioning they arrested me and put me into jail.”

Williams says if the Panama City police officer was wearing a camera it would’ve been easier to win his case because of the proof.

He said a similar situation happened not too long ago in Springfield, but it was the camera footage that showed what truly happened.

“That way they can’t assume and put something on them when the person has nothing,” said Williams. “So please.”

The Panama City Police Department has wanted to get body cameras for their officers for a long time. The only thing holding them back from making the purchase was the budget. Police chief scott ervin says if it wasn’t for disasters like Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 they would’ve done it a long time ago.

“We actually started this before Hurricane Michael and of course we had full anticipation coming into that budget year that that may become a reality,” said Ervin

Ervin said the cost to purchase cameras for the whole department would be around 280 thousand dollars a year.

He said his officers have been asking to get the cameras because it helps build trust between the officers and the citizens.

“That perspective from the community that there is that third eye looking at that scene that can tell the story of what really happened, so it builds confidence,” said Ervin.

Ervin says the write up budget has been seen by the city officials and the first reading of the proposal will take place in two week’s at the city’s budget meeting.

After that it will move on to the final reading which will take place at the September 22 budget meeting where the city will either approve or deny the purchase.