Panama City Police Department to get body cameras by early 2021

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department was given the go ahead to invest in body cameras for their officers.

This has been a conversation within the Panama City Commission for months – the hold up being the budget.

The city will pay 72 thousand dollars a year for five years to cover the cost of leasing the equipment. They will have to renew this lease every five years.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he is excited to be joining the other departments in the area and thinks it will help improve the trust between citizens and officers.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Brudnicki said. “So having that and having that available in Springfield, in Bay County and in Panama City is a good thing.”

The city is leasing the equipment to make sure they keep up with the latest technology and updates.

The PCPD officers are expected to begin training with the cameras as soon as they are delivered. The city expects all officers to be wearing the cameras by early 2021.