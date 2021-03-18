Panama City Police Department holds active shooter training for officers

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Once a month, the Panama City Police Department holds training sessions to make sure they are prepared for any situation.

Thursday, officers had an active shooter drill that was made to be as realistic as possible.

It is a person’s worst nightmare to know there is an active shooter in your area. But in the case it was to happen at school Panama City Police Department Training Coordinator, Philip Hines, said the officers will be prepared.

“We pray to the lord it doesn’t happen again, but we don’t know,” Hines said. “So we are going to be prepared to do it if we have to.”

The training is done inside of a school to make it look and feel as realistic as possible. The officers are able to go in and out of classrooms and they even have actors pretending to be students for the drill.

They go into the school in groups. They swiftly walk through the hallways and check inside the classrooms to find their suspect.

They even perform exercises where actual shots are fired using simunition rounds. Corporal Josh Seale said it helps them put the whole scenario together.

“It helped me personally get into a mindset of if this does happen, what to look for, how to address the threat, how to just be prepared,” Seale said.

Panama City Police do training like this once a month to stay up to date on the most efficient protocols.

Officers said this makes them better at their job both mentally and physically.

“But until you actually physically get out there and do the training and hands-on you might realize that there is something you’re doing a little bit wrong,” Hines said.