Panama City Police deliver Christmas baskets to local senior citizens

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — No one wants to be alone on the holidays, but unfortunately this year many people will not be able to gather with family and friends because of the pandemic.

That’s why the Panama City Police Department has a festive mission to accomplish. That is to spread Christmas cheer by letting Bay County’s seniors know they are thinking about them. Captain of Community Services, Chris Edmundson, said it feels great to help.

“They may have limited interactions with their families due to everything going on so this provides us with the opportunity to step in and fill that need,” Edmundson said.

With help from the Council on Aging, PCPD received wishlists from 20 seniors and worked together to make those wishes come true.

Their first stop is Loriene Jenkins’ home. She said 2020 has been a tough year and knowing that people care means the world.

“I’m just happy, you know,” Jenkins said. “We’ve lost a lot of people and I’m looking forward to going back to the Council on Aging. I can’t wait for them to open.”

Each person received a gift bag and basket filled with everyday items and even some special gifts they had asked for.

Pattie Menchion said while the gifts are appreciated, it’s the thought that counts.

“I think love is the best thing we can give right now,” Menchion said. “You have to be there to support your friends and family.”

This is the first year Panama City Police took part in this event, but they plan to do it again next year.