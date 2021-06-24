Panama City Police Chief announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — After a 22-year career with the department, Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin announced today that he will be retiring.

Ervin has been with the department since July 1999. He was promoted to Chief of Police in February of 2013.

“I am proud to have served alongside Chief Ervin and recognize him for his selfless service, dedication and commitment in serving and protecting the citizens of Panama City,” said City Manager Mark McQueen in a news release.

“Scott is an extraordinary leader with nine years as Chief of Police resulting in the department recently achieving Excelsior Recognition through the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation,” said McQueen. “The safety and security of our community is remarkably that better because of Chief Ervin’s vision and leadership.”

Mayor Greg Brudnicki also expressed his gratitude for Chief Ervin’s service in a press release.

“My fellow commissioners and I have consistently held the highest degree of trust and confidence in Chief Ervin,” said Brudnicki. “We are grateful to him and his family for all they have given in sacrifice and support to our community.”

Deputy Chief Paul Powell and Deputy Chief Mark Smith will run the day-to-day operation of the department until an Interim Chief is named.

McQueen is expected to name an Interim Chief of Police soon.

Police officials said he will retire on July 16.