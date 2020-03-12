Panama City officials issue precautionary boil water notice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Panama City are being advised to boil their water due to water line maintenance.

Officials say a low chlorine residual has been detected.

This will impact residents on Degama Avenue and W. Beach Drive.

Under a precautionary boil water notice, water used for consumption can be disinfected by any of the following methods:

Bring the water to a boil and hold it there for one minute

If you cannot boil the water, put 8 drops of common household bleach into one gallon of tap water. Shake it and then allow it to sit for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudly, use 16 drops, shake it and let it sit for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use household bleach that is 5% – 6% active ingredients. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added.

Use water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell

You can also buy commercially bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and homemade ice.

Tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving, and washing as long as it’s not swallowed, or in the eyes, nose or mouth.

If you have questions, contact Panama City’s Utility Department at (850)872-3191.