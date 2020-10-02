Panama City officials looking to bring voluntary home buyout program to city

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As residents work to recover from Hurricane Michael and now Hurricane Sally, the City of Panama City is seeking interest for a program aimed to help.

It’s a voluntary home buyout program through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

City officials held a public interest meeting on Thursday night to give residents more information; some say the program is a golden opportunity for them.

“This is a dream come true so I don’t flood everybody else on my neighborhood,” said Panama City resident Michelle Ferrell, whose home has flooded four times in the last 12 years, most recently during Hurricane Sally.

She said even with flood insurance, it’s trauma she wishes her family never had to face.

“They’re scared to death every time it rains because we see it fill it up,” she said. “We’re on pins and needles every day when it rains.”

If deemed eligible for the program, she would be able to sell her home to the city for a pre-Hurricane Michael fair market value that would be assessed by a certified appraiser, taking home improvements and fixes into account.

“It’s an opportunity if they want to sell and move, that’s what this program is about,” said Panama City commissioner Mike Nichols. “We want to give you an opportunity to live a better life.”

Ferrel is one of dozens of other residents dealing with the same flooding problems, and one of hundreds still working to settle Hurricane Michael damages.

“If I can get a chance to get out from underneath the house, it’s what I want to do,” said another resident at the meeting, Tom Biggs, whose home has also flooded multiple times in four years of living there.

Properties that are sold would be strategically turned into permanent green space.

“We protect other parts of the community by putting in retention ponds or some green space to retain that water,” Commissioner Nichols said.

Ferrell said she hopes the program moves forward.

“I’m excited about the program, I’m kind of worried that we won’t have enough people interested,” she said.

City officials are currently working to seek interest for the program in order for the DEO to approve it for the area. They’re also stressing to residents that this is a completely voluntary program if it comes to the area and will remain voluntary throughout the process.

They’ll be holding more info sessions and outreach efforts over the next several weeks, submitting an application to the Tallahassee office at the end of November.

Click here for more information on the voluntary program.