Panama City officials discuss the benefits of body cameras for the police department

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMMB) — As of March, all Panama City Police officers are officially wearing body cameras.

At Tuesday morning’s city commission, meeting Police Chief Scott Ervin was able to share some of the benefits of the camera for the department.

Chief Ervin showed example footage of what the cameras see in different scenarios like if they are at a traffic stop in the dark or if they need to pull a gun.

He said the cameras are placed on their chest and are designed to show only what the human eye will see.

“So if something happens behind me I actually have to turn and look so something could have happened in those three seconds prior to me looking that I didn’t see,” Ervin said. “So the good thing is I think the technology matches the capability of the officer.”

Chief Ervin said he is happy about the purchase and it has been a benefit to both the officers and the community.

He said they plan to use these for years to come and update the equipment when necessary.