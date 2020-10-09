Panama City officials asking local youth for input on city’s parks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department partnered with the LEAD Coalition to host a project for local teenagers. The teens worked to design ideas for city parks.

The goal was to get the local youth involved in the planning and visioning process for the city. Groups of students all created their vision of what they would like to see come to fruition.

“It’s beautiful, it’s what happens when you ask kids, what would you want to see if money were no option. And their minds dream big,” said Lead Coalition Executive Director, Janice Lucas.

The partnership involved these students working over two weekends to turn their visions into a reality.

“We had around 20 students participating directly, and then the survey went out to schools through Bay District Schools. We had another 80 or so participating. So 100 kids have given their voice to the city to say what they’d like to see in a park,” said Lucas.

These teens designed everything from dog parks, to theatre stages and other aspects the city is missing.

“We used to have a skating rink, but they tore it down, but we’ve never had a pool. I don’t think we have any more arcade stuff or other gymnastic stuff,” said Participant, Stacy Wilson.

Many of them included sports fields in their design plans.

“Because a ton of people play sports, kids, adults, some elderly people sometimes. You’ll see them playing with her grandchildren, it’s like something everyone needs,” said Participant Damien Gonzalez.

From here, the city of Panama City will go over these design plans and decide which aspects they want to use.

“Yes ma’am I do, I feel successful that it will come to life one day, hopefully soon,” said Wilson.

The official design plans that the city will use will take several months to be finalized.