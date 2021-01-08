Panama City Marina Ship Store undergoes demolition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Marina Ship Store is finally being torn down, after it was damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Michael.

Demolition work began this week and continued on Friday, as crews worked to take down the building that had been a part of the community since 1997.

It was a common spot for community gatherings as well as a stop for boaters travelling along the intracoastal waterway and fishermen on their way through the pass.

Panama City’s Assistant City Manager, Jared Jones, said watching it go is bittersweet but the next step towards the future of the community.

“Taking this structure down is one of the first steps,” Jones said. “We’ve been in the process of that first step for quite some time, negotiating with insurance, with FEMA and making sure all those ducks are in a row before we proceed. So this is the first step in the goal of becoming the premiere marina in the premiere city in the Panhandle.”

Along with the demolition, he said the marina’s bulkhead construction project is making good progress, adding that they’re hoping for that to be wrapped up at the end of May.