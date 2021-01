DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Marina Boat Ramp will close from January 27 to February 24. The closure is needed for bulkhead repairs.

L&R Contracting began the bulkhead repair project in October 2019.

According to Panama City officials, the company is making steady process on the project and said it should be finished by early to mid-summer, weather permitting.

The ramps at St. Andrews Marina, Carl Grey Park, and Bob George Park will remain open.