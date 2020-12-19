Panama City man’s light display gets national attention

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Scott Fester has loved Christmas ever since he was a kid. He remembers decorating his childhood home with his family.

“It all started with one strand of lights… that’s where it all starts,” Fester said.

Fester said he recalls as a child, his dad and brother heading inside after decorating their home for the holidays, but for Fester it never was a finished product.

“More lights, more balloons, more everything… so that’s where were at now,” he said.

Fester has transformed his Panama City home into a Winter Wonderland complete with 750,000 lights, 100 Christmas trees, snow and even an igloo.

Fester said the biggest treat of this year, was a phone call he will never forget.

“That was the most amazing experience of my life,” he said.

ABC reached out to Fester and asked if he wanted the opportunity to be on “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against many other light displays across the country, for a $50,000 dollar cash prize.

Fester said he starts decorating his home in September to ensure it’s ready for the holidays, and said his power bill is not one to worry about.

“It’s honestly not that bad it’s like 350 or 400 bucks,” he said.

Fester said he sees his display as an opportunity for families to make memories together.

“I’m always about lasting impressions, once you take that picture it last forever,” he said.

Fester has already recorded his segment for the show, which will air in December of 2021. He said he plans to host a watch party when it airs.

You can view his light display at 1029 W. 19th Street in Panama City. Fester said you can view the display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends. On Christmas Eve, the light display will be on from 5 p.m. until midnight.