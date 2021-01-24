Panama City Man proposes to girlfriend “flash-mob style”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Going to the limits for love. One Panama City man decided he was going to propose to sweetheart in an out of the box way.

TJ Page and Amy McCormick both attend Panama City CrossFit. The two have been dating since 2019.

Page coaches at the gym, and members said with the hurricane, pandemic, change of gyms and the starting of a brand new crossfit gym, the couple has been role models to them all.

TJ decided to propose to Amy flash mob style on January 16th, to which she said yes.