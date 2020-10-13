Panama City mall zoning plans voted on

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Commission is taking the first step in bringing the Panama City mall back to life.

At this morning’s meeting, the commission voted to submit a request to rezone the mall property from commercial to multi-use. The plan is to use the building as a residential space as well as retail.

This request will now be taken to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review. This will take around 30 days. If passed by the state, it will then be brought back to the commission for a final vote. This request must be sent to the state because the property is larger than 10 acres.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the time has come to revive the mall once again.

“It’s another benefit to the city from the hurricane because now with bay city point across the street that’s been very successful and now the mall can reinvent itself with residential and retail,” said Brudnicki.

As of now there is no set budget for this project because it is still in its conceptual stages.

If all goes as planned, the city plans to start construction in the spring.