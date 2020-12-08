Panama City leaders work to address city sewage concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders are responding to residents’ concerns over the sewage system, after one resident says it’s impeding on his family’s daily life.

“Saturday morning, I literally had raw sewage in my bathtub because of it,” said Donald Hodge, a resident living on 14th Street in Panama City.

He said the lift station near his house has not been working properly since July.

“Everytime it rains or something over-floods, it’s backing up into a line that’s going to my house,” he said.

Other neighbors said the back-flow pump that’s installed to assist the lift station is noisy, sometimes running at early hours of the morning. Hodge said he’s brought the issue to City Hall multiple times, all with the same response.

“It’s because my pipe’s old,” he said. “But my line doesn’t act up until it backflows.”

City workers were at the lift station on Monday, after he brought it up again.

“They’ve got one pump supposedly working now,” Hodge said. “But that wasn’t until after I told somebody that I was going to the news.”

City leaders said the lift station should be repaired by next week once a missing part is installed, but it’s all a part of a much bigger problem.

“All these red-dotted lines are areas where we’ve got sewer issues,” said Panama City’s Assistant City Manager, Jared Jones, pointing to a color-coded map outlining areas of concern across the city’s sewage system. Jones said they’ve been working hard to come up with a plan to overhaul the sewer system city-wide, which was troubled before Hurricane Michael and is now much worse.

“Before Hurricane Michael we chased roughly a dozen leaks a month,” Jones said. “Right now it’s over a dozen a day.”

He said a lot of work has gone into the plan to fix those issues over the next five years, through multiple funding sources like the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery grant program, as well as others. Part of the plan, he said, is installing better alarm systems at lift stations to alert the city of issues, like what Hodge has been dealing with, before they occur.

“It needs to be fixed because it shouldn’t be my problem to have to clean it up all the time,” Hodge said.

City leaders said they’ve identified the funding sources for the $200 million dollar overhaul project and are working on applications.

For those with private land plumbing and pipe issues, city leaders said qualified applicants could receive financial help to replace those pipes through the resources at rebuildbaycounty.org.