Panama City leaders to consider water and wastewater rate increase

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners could consider a change in water and wastewater rates at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

According to a public notice attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, the city is considering increasing the rates through the next fiscal year in order to remain financially responsible for existing loans.

The rate increase would be an average of $1.48 for every thousand gallons of water per month.

According to the notice, the city’s water and wastewater system revenues are still $1.5 million dollars lower than before Hurricane Michael due to the loss of customers and increase in maintenance costs.

“Losing the customers has lost revenue, and that’s just something we can’t replace until we see that customer growth back,” said Jared Jones, Panama City’s Assistant City Manager. “We’re very optimistic for years ‘22 and ‘23 that we’ll receive a significant amount of increase of customers, but until then we’ve got to maintain bond compliance with our lenders.”

He said there are a variety of options that the rate consultant will present at Tuesday’s meeting as well as recommendations that staff will make, but there’s a potential for the rates to increase. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Viking cruises eyeing Panama City for new port of call

Panama City leaders respond to sewage concerns

PC leaders to consider water and wastewater rate increase

Walton County prepares for COVID vaccine through mass flu shot exercise

Nashville nurse death may be related to recent Washington County shooting

Memorial created in honor of two young children who passed in tragic accident

More Local News

Don't Miss